Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an immediate investigation into the murder of a 48-year-old Pakistani man shot dead near his home in Extension 5, Burgersfort, on Thursday night.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary investigations revealed the victim, who owns a spaza shop in the area, was driving from work when unknown suspects shot at him near his home.
“The community rushed to the scene after they heard a gunshot and found the victim lying on the ground next to his vehicle. Police and medical emergency services were alerted and upon arrival the victim was declared dead,” he said.
Ledwaba said police have opened a case of murder.
The motive is still unknown and investigations are continuing.
Ledwaba said a 9mm cartridge was recovered on the scene.
“We appeal to the community to work with us by providing information about these ruthless criminals so they face the consequences of their evil deeds,” said Hadebe.
Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the apprehension of the suspects to contact investigating officer Sgt Mmaritji Motla on 083-787-3005 or the detectives commander Col Elias Zwane on 082-449-0273.
Limpopo police probing murder of Pakistani man at home in Burgersfort
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa
