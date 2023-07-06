×

South Africa

Families of Boksburg gas leak victims in shock

‘I couldn’t understand how this happened,’ says one mother

By Koena Mashale - 06 July 2023 - 14:02
Judite Manhiça, who lost her son and his partner in the gas leak tragedy at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.
Image: Twitter/Screenshot Koena Mashale

I was called by one of the neighbours, that there was a gas leak and that my son had collapsed. When I arrived there, my son and my daughter-in-law were dead. I couldnt understand how this happened.

These are the words of Judite Manhiça, who lost her son and his partner in the gas leak tragedy at Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, on the East Rand.

At least 17 people died, while others are still in hospital.

Manhiça said she lived in another part of the informal settlement.

Another resident Samaria Nyathami said she lost her husband and doesn’t know what to do next.

I also dont live this side. I was called and told my husband had passed. My husband works in construction. I cant even begin to understand why this happened.

My husband was the breadwinner. What am I supposed to do now. How do we continue to live. Its not fair.

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

