The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called off a planned “shutdown” on Wednesday over grievances with authorities in Cape Town, citing “progress” in talks with the provincial government.
Provincial Santaco general secretary Elryno Saaiers confirmed their U-turn in a memo to passengers and the community on Tuesday.
“We hereby notify all operators, drivers and commuters that taxi operations will continue as usual,” read the update.
The taxi body held talks with premier Alan Winde, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and new mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie on Tuesday to discuss the impending “shutdown”.
Santaco had planned the taxi protest in response to “unfair impoundment of vehicles” and “unfair privileges” awarded on a route to Golden Arrow Bus Services.
The City of Cape Town adopted a hard line, warning taxi operators it would respond to any acts of public violence or intimidation on Wednesday.
“Following the meeting held today between the executive of Santaco Western Cape and the provincial leadership the Santaco executive committee has elected to call off the provincial stay away that was scheduled [for Wednesday] due to the progress made in the meeting,” said Saaiers.
TimesLIVE
Santaco puts the brakes on planned taxi strike in Western Cape
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
