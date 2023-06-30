He said a police team had been established to trace the suspects.
Four arrested after attack on staff at Mpumalanga hospital
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Four people have been arrested in connection with an attack on staff and patients at the Carolina Hospital in Mpumalanga last week, police said on Friday.
Brig Selvy Mohlala said the four are aged between 17 and 21. They were arrested by the province's anti-gang unit.
“In the early hours of Saturday June 17, Carolina Hospital was reportedly attacked by a group of suspects who stormed into the premises and attacked the staff members. Some of them were assaulted and robbed of their personal items, including cellphones.
“The group reportedly then vandalised hospital properties, leaving behind a trail of destruction,” Mohlala said.
“According to information, the outrageous behaviour occurred after a man was brought into hospital but later succumbed to gunshot wounds. After this sad news reached people who brought him in for medical treatment, all hell broke loose as they went on a rampage and caused havoc.”
