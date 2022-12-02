Police on the hunt for killer or killers of dedicated Tshwane teacher

Police in Gauteng are searching for the killer or killers of respected young Tshwane teacher Sinoxolo Gcilitshana.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE police in Eersterust are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found in his rented room.
“The police were summoned to attend a scene of unnatural death at Zelik Glyne Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday On arrival, they found the body of a man with visible injuries in his rented bedroom,” Masondo said.
He said the motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. An investigation is under way and police are searching for the suspect or suspects.
This week, Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen shared a moving tribute to Gcilitshana and detailed how he rose from abject poverty to become a highly respected, dedicated and passionate teacher with dreams of being a vice-chancellor.
“Not a day or week passed without him posting uplifting pics and messages about his class or his principal or his speeches at the school. I have never met anyone so absolutely passionate about his teaching and so optimistic about his students. He knew that as his life was changed because of a Zimbabwean history teacher, so he too could change the destinies of his charges in a township school on the edge of Pretoria,” Jansen said.
“My heart is broken as I think of this mentee who became my mentor, teaching me three precious things about how to live a meaningful life. One, live your life to the fullest for it can be taken at any time. Two, live a life of gratitude, always remembering those who helped you along the way. Three, live your life for others so they in turn benefit from the grace given to you.”
