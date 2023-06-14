Police in North West have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial detainees who escaped from custody between Monday night and the early hours on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Mandla Mongwe, 30, and Nemagovhani Thendo, 36, were in detention on aggravated robbery and burglary charges at the Stilfontein police station.
Although the circumstances surrounding their escape are under investigation, Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations show the pair are alleged to have escaped through the roof after cutting the holding cell’s burglar doors.
Manhunt under way for two ‘dangerous’ detainees who escaped from custody
Image: Supplied
Police in North West have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial detainees who escaped from custody between Monday night and the early hours on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Mandla Mongwe, 30, and Nemagovhani Thendo, 36, were in detention on aggravated robbery and burglary charges at the Stilfontein police station.
Although the circumstances surrounding their escape are under investigation, Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations show the pair are alleged to have escaped through the roof after cutting the holding cell’s burglar doors.
Image: Supplied
Police in Stilfontein are requesting members of the community to assist with any information that could lead to their arrest.
“Members of the community are requested not to attempt to arrest the escapees as they are considered to be dangerous but to call the nearest police station,” said Mokgwabone.
He said anyone with information regarding their whereabouts could call the investigating officer, Det-Capt Johannes Botes on 082 416 0961 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated through the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Fewer than 1% of inmates escaped from jail in past financial year — Ronald Lamola
Have you seen these men? Two rapists escape from Eastern Cape prison on Freedom Day
Most wanted suspect rearrested after escaping from custody in 2018
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos