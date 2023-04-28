×

South Africa

Have you seen these men? Two rapists escape from Eastern Cape prison on Freedom Day

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 28 April 2023 - 11:50
From left, convicted rapists Athini Nothi Mzingelwa and Siyabulela Khohliso escaped from prison on Freedom Day.
Image: Supplied

Two convicted rapists are on the loose after escaping from an Eastern Cape prison on Freedom Day. 

Siyabulela Khohliso, serving a 10-year sentence for rape, and Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, serving eight years for rape, are on the run after escaping from Ngqeleni Correctional Centre. 

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmates escaped on Thursday afternoon at about 3.30pm from the centre’s sports field.  

“Additional resources have been deployed in support of the emergency team of correctional services working with the SA Police Service to hunt down the two inmates.”

Nxumalo said the department was investigating how they escaped.

“Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with the escapees.” 

The Eastern Cape was in the spotlight last October after seven prisoners escaped from Makhanda (Grahamstown) prison using a hacksaw to cut through the bars of a prison cell.

