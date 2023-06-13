×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | I have fully recovered, says Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

13 June 2023 - 13:12
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is back at his post after an “illness” that resulted in the abrupt adjournment of last week's state of the city debate.

Gwamanda was seemingly forced to leave a council meeting before responding to questions on June 7.

His office said he received medical attention after falling ill on June 6, the day he delivered his address on the matter.

“I am here this morning to reassure you that I have fully recovered. I am here to carry out and fully dispatch my duties as the executive mayor in the city,” he said.

Gwamanda is expected to respond to the debate in council on Tuesday. 

The city's budget speech is also scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, at 2pm, by finance MMC Dada Morero.

TimesLIVE

State of the city debate adjourned as Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda takes ill

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has reportedly fallen ill and was forced to leave a council meeting where he was to respond to the state of the ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest