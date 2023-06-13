“I am here this morning to reassure you that I have fully recovered. I am here to carry out and fully dispatch my duties as the executive mayor in the city,” he said.
WATCH | I have fully recovered, says Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is back at his post after an “illness” that resulted in the abrupt adjournment of last week's state of the city debate.
Gwamanda was seemingly forced to leave a council meeting before responding to questions on June 7.
His office said he received medical attention after falling ill on June 6, the day he delivered his address on the matter.
“I am here this morning to reassure you that I have fully recovered. I am here to carry out and fully dispatch my duties as the executive mayor in the city,” he said.
Gwamanda is expected to respond to the debate in council on Tuesday.
The city's budget speech is also scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, at 2pm, by finance MMC Dada Morero.
TimesLIVE
State of the city debate adjourned as Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda takes ill
