Parliament denies tension between Joemat-Pettersson’s sons and Mapisa-Nqakula

Parliament has denied claims of tension between the family of the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
According to a report by Sunday World, Mapisa-Nqakula and ANC members who came to pay their respects were chased away by Joemat-Pettersson's sons from the family home in Cape Town and told to return another time.
Joemat-Pettersson, who died last week, is survived by two sons.
In a statement, parliament said the claims were “sensational, insensitive, and hurtful”.
“The speaker was warmly welcomed by the Joemat-Pettersson family during her visit to pay her respects. She spent three hours with the bereaved family, offering condolences, sharing memories, and providing comfort during this challenging time,” the statement read.
Image: GCIS
Sunday World said police were called by Joemat-Pettersson’s eldest son on Monday after he allegedly refused to open the gate to mourners.
A national memorial service for Joemat-Pettersson will be held on Wednesday in Kimberley. She is set to be buried in a private service on a date yet to be announced.
Sunday Times reported Joemat-Pettersson sons said they were “grateful for the support” they had received from the nation and the ANC.
“We would like to thank the ANC for their support and tributes in honour of comrade Tina. We remain in close contact with respective NEC members, on all matters.
“We would like to thank the public, friends and family for all the tributes and messages of support.”
They said President Cyril Ramaphosa had personally shared his heartfelt condolences and fond memories of Joemat-Pettersson.
TimesLIVE
