Two men killed at Kwaggafontein tavern, one of them found burnt in his car

By TimesLIVE - 29 December 2022 - 11:08
Police in Kwaggafontein are investigating the case of two murders at a tavern in the early hours of Christmas Day. One of the victims was burnt inside a vehicle.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo

Two men were killed at a tavern in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday.

One of them, who was torched inside a VW Citi Golf after being severely assaulted, was killed in what appeared to be an act of retaliation for the murder of the other victim. 

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said investigations revealed the man who was torched had earlier fatally shot the other male victim and was then allegedly assaulted by a group of people.

“It is further alleged that he ran into his vehicle and that is when he was torched inside the car.”

Police were informed of the attack at around 3.30am.

“When the members arrived at the scene they found one of the victims still burning inside the vehicle. Most of his upper body parts were severely burnt.”

The other victim, who sustained gunshot wounds, was also certified dead by the paramedics. 

