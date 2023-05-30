Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, his manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

She said he was going about his day without any hint of illness.

“It all happened so quickly. His partner Nduduzo Nyanda is at the mortuary with his family,” said Strydom.

“I am so distraught. I can't believe this.”

McKaiser, who was also a regular contributor to TimesLIVE, was born in Grahamstown to a family of little means. He first enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997 to study towards a BA in law and philosophy. An Honours and then a Masters in philosophy, both with distinction, followed prior to him being selected on a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University.

His biography on the Rhodes University website said McKaiser was a political activist and an associate political and social analyst at the Wits Centre for Ethics where he participated in research that examined the relationship between civil society and the state in the policy arena, particularly in the light of the changing post-Polokwane political landscape.

“As a political activist what matters to him is getting to grips with the social and political topics that impact on our lives, and making people sit up and take notice of this,” the university said.

“His activism is something that defines his life and he writes widely in the local and international press and has a particular interest in questions of identity and their policy implications. His media contributions have appeared in the New York Times, Business Day, Mail & Guardian, Sunday Times, Sunday Independent, City Press, Newsweek International, BBC Focus on Africa, The New Republic, Financial Mail, and Destiny Man among others. He has also hosted a weekly politics and morality talk show on Talk Radio 702, the Talk at Nine Show, and he presented on Interface on SABC3.”

The university said in his free time he was a top international debate coach, MC and public speaker, having been former National South African Debate Champion and the 2011 World Masters Debate Champion. He also coached school pupils, tertiary students and corporate executives on how to communicate effectively, think analytically and improve their public speaking in South Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Previously he was an associate at leading international management consulting firm McKinsey and Company. He worked in areas ranging from climate change to organisation and operational efficiency studies in state-owned enterprises. He also helped to develop a firm perspective on global demand forecasts for certain commodities. He regularly briefed corporate clients, including investment houses, on political risk assessments of the South African political environment.

The university said McKaiser was community driven and provided a living example of victory over racism and homophobia.

TimesLIVE