Why was food not delivered to 5,400 schools, asks KZN education portfolio committee
Image: 123rf/Tero Vesalainen
The education portfolio committee in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an urgent resolution after non-delivery of food to about 5,400 schools in the province.
When schools reopened on Wednesday, pupils were unable to get a meal as part of the national school nutrition programme (NSNP).
It is alleged issues between the provincial department and suppliers led to food not being supplied.
Several schools from districts including Umgungundlovu, iLembe, Amajuba and King Cetshwayo were affected on Wednesday and Thursday.
Unconfirmed reports revealed some only received deliveries on Friday.
Committee chairperson Sifiso Sonjica told TimesLIVE it received numerous calls on Wednesday alerting it to the problem. He said this raised concern, considering budget had been allocated to ensure food was delivered and pupils fed.
“Our interest is in ensuring the money meant for nutrition is spent accordingly and pupils get food. It appears there were logistical challenges on the part of the main service provider, leading to non-delivery to some schools,” said Sonjica.
“We do not get involved in the matter of tenders [or] issues between suppliers and the department. That is why [we speak to the department after arrangements are made].”
The committee met provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer and head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo regarding the issue, he said, adding that they provided assurances that the matter would be speedily resolved.
He said the committee would closely monitor the situation to ensure the programme proceeded without further interruptions and had requested a detailed report from the department.
DA education spokesperson in KZN Imran Keeka said the party was concerned: “For far too many, the meal they get at school is the only solid meal they get in the day. At a school in the iLembe district, one of our DA councillors has done what she can to arrange food for a school for at least one week through urgent sponsorships.
“While this can be done to alleviate the imminent situation, there must be an answer for the sudden collapse of the multibillion-rand, grant-funded NSNP in KZN,” said Keeka.
The KZN department of education had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
