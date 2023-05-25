×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS head office in Cape Town

By Zukile Daniel - 25 May 2023 - 09:18

SRC members from 14 universities marched to NSFAS offices in Cape Town's CBD on Wednesday afternoon to protest a new funding condition that NSFAS will reduce the funding of students enrolled for courses with under 60 credits.

They were also protesting NSFAS' plans to take control of paying allowances to students via a third-party company.

University of Limpopo's SRC president, Makamo Vincent, said they arrived early on Wednesday morning after spending 10 hours on the road and that they had not eaten. 

“We are here due to the incompetence of NSFAS ...They are playing chess with our students and they are not responding to our students’ appeals," he said.

The protest is a result of breakdowns in communication with NSFAS and the universities' SRC representatives, said University of Free State's Bloemfontein campus SRC president, Okuhle April.

“We’ve been having countless engagements with the different institutions like NSFAS. We’ve been having countless engagements and nothing is coming to fruition,” he said.

The NFAS representative who received the memorandum refused to comment. 

TimesLIVE

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SRC leadership from SA universities march to NSFAS in Cape Town
SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...