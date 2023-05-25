It's time to get amped: entries for 2023 Radio Awards are open

It's time to get amped: entries for the 2023 Radio Awards are open.

Now in its 13th year, this annual awards programme honours innovation and excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for radio professionals to strive towards. It celebrates on-air personalities and those who operate behind the scenes in Commercial, PBS, Community, Campus and Internet radio.

As such, there are 30 awards in six categories: Show, Presenter, Producer, Online, Creative and Nomination. Click here to see the full list of awards and the entry criteria for each.

For the first time, this year sees Station Manager’s Choice join the list of accolades in the Nominations category. So station managers can now nominate potential winners as they've done in previous years for the Hall of Fame and Bright Star awards.

Loyal listeners will again be invited to vote for their favourite stations to win a My Station award via the popular My Station competition later this year.

All other winners will be decided by a panel of expert judges and the awards will be audited by BDO SA, ensuring credibility and fairness.

The Radio Awards will culminate in a ceremony on September 18. Stay tuned to social media for the latest updates and news: follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and keep an eye out for the hashtag #SARadioAwards.

How to enter the 2023 Radio Awards

There is no entry fee and stations and radio professionals have until July 9 to submit their entries. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Register

Visit the Radio Awards website and register a profile.

Previous profile registrations have been cleared, so even if you've entered the Radio Awards before, you'll need to create a new profile to submit your entries.

When registering a profile, you'll need to select the respective licence category of your station: Internet, Campus, Community, PBS or Commercial.

After you've registered, keep an eye on your inbox for an email to verify your profile. Once your access has been approved by the Radio Awards administration, you'll be notified via email and can proceed to step 2.

Step 2: Login

Return to the Radio Awards website and use your registered username and password to log in to the entry system. You will then be redirected to the Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left to navigate your way around the entry system.

Step 3: Submit your entries

Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the award you wish to enter by clicking the New Entry button on the side toolbar. Ensure you complete all the fields required for each entry you make.

You'll be able to edit your entries right up until entries close on July 9.

For inquiries about the 2023 entry process, contact Zandi Nhlapo at NhlapoZ@arena.africa

Give your entry the winning edge

Nominate an expert to join the Radio Awards judging panel

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise, and contribute countless hours towards reviewing the entries.

In a continuous effort to expand the diversity of the judging panel and practise fairness in judging station entries in their different languages, the organisers welcome suggestions for new judges. Nominations for the panel should be emailed to Philantu Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa

For more information, visit the Radio Awards website.

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.