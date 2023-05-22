KZN woman arrested for 'severely beating' teenage niece

A traumatised 14-year-old girl hid in a village about 5km away from her Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal home after she was allegedly severely beaten by her aunt.
The KwaZulu-Natal social development department said in a statement on Sunday night police arrested the woman, whom the teenager was living with after her mother's death.
“Upon receiving the report about the incident, MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza dispatched a team of social workers to transport the injured teenager to a healthcare facility and initiate legal proceedings against the assailant,” the department said.
“The traumatised girl, who was in hiding following the assault, has been safely removed from her location and provided with necessary care and attention at a temporary shelter,” said Khoza.
“She walked 5km from Mcibilidini village to the Smolo area in Hluhluwe after being badly assaulted by her aunt.
“It is truly annoying that the victim's aunt, who was entrusted with her care after the tragic loss of her mother, was involved in such abuse. This breach of trust within a family unit is deeply saddening.
“We will closely collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure the perpetrator is held accountable for her actions.”
Khoza said the department will ensure the long-term safety and wellbeing of the teenager, who is receiving counselling.
