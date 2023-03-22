KZN woman suffers severe hip injury after being hit by 'freak wave'

A bather suffered a severe hip injury after she was knocked over by a “freak wave” at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach on Tuesday.
Volunteer group Community Emergency Response Team (Cert) responded to a call for help around 3.30pm at Westbrook Beach.
Nazir Sadack told TimesLIVE the woman was at the water's edge when the incident occurred.
“There was a freak wave which knocked her over,” he said.
“She said she heard a sound like a break to [her] hip and she couldn't walk thereafter. We are not sure whether it was a dislocation or a fractured hip.”
Sadack said the woman was treated for pain by advanced life support paramedics and transported to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Image: CERT
