The reaction officers found that a woman seated in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle had been shot dead.
“Mi7 control room operators worked quickly to notify the police and medical services, who declared the woman deceased on the scene. It is believed she was shot at least ten times,” said the company.
According to family members on the scene and an eye witness who was in the vehicle when the shooting happened, the woman had attended a private function on Wally Hayward Drive and while there, was confronted by a man known to her.
“An argument allegedly ensued between the two, and she was escorted out by the eye witness who was driving her home in her vehicle. It is believed the pair were followed by the man, who opened fire on the woman before fleeing the scene. The eyewitness was not injured,” said Mi7 .
The private security company said a description of the shooter's car was circulated, and loaded onto the Mi7 Surveillance Net.
The car was later found by police, abandoned.
Mi7 said the matter is under investigation by the police.
“We pass our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle
Image: 123RF
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the death of a woman who was “shot at least 10 times” in a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday in Ashburton near Pietermaritzburg.
Police said they believe the suspect — a man — was known to her.
Private security company Mi7 said its control room received a message on an Ashburton community group reporting gunshots being fired in the vicinity of Wally Hayward Drive.
“Mi7 reaction officers were immediately dispatched and found members of the community congregated around a vehicle on the same street,” said Mi7.
Woman taxi association trainer shot dead in meeting
The reaction officers found that a woman seated in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle had been shot dead.
“Mi7 control room operators worked quickly to notify the police and medical services, who declared the woman deceased on the scene. It is believed she was shot at least ten times,” said the company.
According to family members on the scene and an eye witness who was in the vehicle when the shooting happened, the woman had attended a private function on Wally Hayward Drive and while there, was confronted by a man known to her.
“An argument allegedly ensued between the two, and she was escorted out by the eye witness who was driving her home in her vehicle. It is believed the pair were followed by the man, who opened fire on the woman before fleeing the scene. The eyewitness was not injured,” said Mi7 .
The private security company said a description of the shooter's car was circulated, and loaded onto the Mi7 Surveillance Net.
The car was later found by police, abandoned.
Mi7 said the matter is under investigation by the police.
“We pass our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos