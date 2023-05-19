Five people accused of assisting the escape of convicted “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester, with his partner Nandipha Magudumana, are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Nandipha Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen appeared on Tuesday for their bail application.
Bester appeared virtually on Tuesday, wearing a black hoodie which according to an online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). Bester, who also sported a new haircut and beard, will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria until June 20 while further investigations are conducted.
On Wednesday, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed Bester's identity after results of a DNA test carried out on his biological mother.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Accused in Thabo Bester prison escape back in court
Video stream provided by eNCA.
TimesLIVE
The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi
LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right person
Man accused of being paid to facilitate Bester's escape will explain deposits in account — lawyer
