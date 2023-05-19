×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Accused in Thabo Bester prison escape back in court

By TIMESLIVE - 19 May 2023 - 11:24

Video stream provided by eNCA.

Five people accused of assisting the escape of convicted “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester, with his partner Nandipha Magudumana, are appearing in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Nandipha Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen appeared on Tuesday for their bail application. 

Bester appeared virtually on Tuesday, wearing a black hoodie which according to an online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). Bester, who also sported a new haircut and beard, will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria until June 20 while further investigations are conducted.

On Wednesday, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed Bester's identity after results of a DNA test carried out on his biological mother. 

