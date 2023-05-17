'He sexually violated my wife several times': former pastor at Zondo trial

The couple married in November 2016 and he said his wife often seemed unhappy.
Image: Antonio Muchave
A former pastor at a branch of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries told the court how his wife was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped several times by leader Bishop Stephen Zondo.
Zondo’s rape trial resumed at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday where the witness, the husband of a woman who worked as a chef for Zondo and the church, gave testimony.
The witness said he joined the church in 2015, became a pastor and led the Soweto branch the following year, where he met his wife.
He told the court that she said he had been sexually assaulted by Zondo on three occasions.
The first incident allegedly happened in 2013 when she was working at Zondo's house.
“The accused’s wife was not there. [My wife] was done cooking and was preparing to go home and the accused asked her for a hug. During the hug, he apparently kissed her and she said she froze. The accused saw she was frozen and let go of her. He told her she can leave,” he said.
Bishop Stephen Zondo's lawyer accuses victim's aunt of lying in rape trial
“The accused then applied oil on her thighs and then she said to me that the accused took out his private part and told her to suck it. He then told her to turn around. She said to me he penetrated her from behind.”
Asked whether he took action against Zondo on behalf of his wife, the pastor said he was confused about what to do as he saw Zondo as a father figure.
“I lost my father when I was a small child and the way Zondo accepted me, I saw him as a father. Not just a spiritual father but as if he was someone God went to me to fill the gap of my late father,” he said.
But shortly after meeting his wife, the witness said Zondo removed him as the pastor of the Soweto branch.
“The accused called me in 2016 and he said he would like to keep me but God said he must release me,” he said.
Zondo faces 10 counts after he allegedly raped seven women, most of whom were members of his church.
The trial was adjourned after the interpreter fell ill during proceedings and will resume on Wednesday.
