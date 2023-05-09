Woman teary as she recounts alleged Zondo sexual abuse

A member of Rivers of Living Waters church broke down as she told the Pretoria high court what happened on the day church leader Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo allegedly sexually violated her.
The victim, who cannot be named due to the nature of the alleged crime, told the court she had been a member of Zondo’s church for 10 years — until December 2018, when the Bishop allegedly sexually violated her during a prayer session in his office.
According to the victim, on that day Zondo sent one of his ushers to her after church and asked that she come to his office for a prayer session.
“When I arrived, he told me that he wants to pray for my marriage and he did so,” the woman told the court.
She said during the prayer, Zondo prayed for the protection of her marriage and its success.
“During the prayer, he also said he’s praying for an increase in my sexual feelings [drive] and that they should go up,” the woman told the court.
She said during the prayer, she had her hands raised up while her eyes were closed.
“I was shocked when I started to feel a man’s penis in my mouth. I moved back with the chair I was seated on and opened my eyes and that is when I saw his penis. He then put it back in his pants,” she said.
According to the victim, she then left the office, running due to the shock of what had happened. She says she didn’t say anything to Zondo and nor did he say anything to her.
“I was traumatised and couldn’t believe what I saw. I ran to the toilets and one of his other ushers ran after me,” she said as she broke down.
The state then asked for an adjournment to allow the witness a chance to recover.
Zondo is facing 10 charges, in which he is accused of raping seven women — mostly members of his church.
During the witness’s testimony, Zondo kept his head bowed and made little eye contact with the witness or anyone in the courtroom.
The public gallery was full of members of Zondo’s church who were there to give him support. The majority of them were men, dressed in black suits and red ties, while there was a handful of mostly elderly women.
The trial continues. - TimesLIVE
