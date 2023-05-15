PICS |Inside the Sowetan-SA Home Loans school quiz

This past weekend saw the first elimination round of the Sowetan-SA Home Loans school quiz take place in Parktown, Johannesburg.

And while a total of 32 schools competed against each other, only 15 schools made it to the second round of the competition, which will be held on Saturday, 20 May.

Even after long morning and afternoon sessions, the teams which comprised of 4 pupils each, were still energetic and brought their A-game when it was their turn to be on stage. And although the entertainment section that had Amapiano questions got the pupils excited, the sports and news sections had them racking their brains for the correct answers.

Here's a look inside the first elimination round of the Sowetan-SA Home Loans school quiz.