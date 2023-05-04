He said so far all heads of state have indicated their intention and desire to attend the summit.
“We do have a slight challenge with respect to Russia which we are hoping to have resolved by the time the date of the summit comes and those issues the president is fairly comfortable that will be resolved prior to the summit so that we can focus on the summit and less so on the issues impacting one country.”
Magwenya explained the main objectives of the South Africa's engagements in Brics are to enhance the country's future growth and development and strengthen inter-Brics relations and mutually beneficial co-operation.
South Africa emphasises concrete co-operation that contributes both directly and indirectly to the priorities of a better South Africa, a better Africa and a better world through its partnership with key players of the global south on issues related to global governance and its reform and development, he said.
The theme for this year’s summit is “Brics and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism”.
“Therefore for President Ramaphosa, this is an Africa Brics summit. The president wants the entire continent to participate and to benefit from the engagements during the summit.”
Last week Ramaphosa appointed an interministerial committee chaired by his deputy Paul Mashatile to consider South Africa’s options regarding the ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin.
Ramaphosa 'comfortable' issues related to Putin will be resolved before SA hosts Brics summit: presidency
Image: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes issues related to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible visit to South Africa will be resolved before the country hosts the Brics summit in August.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told journalists on Wednesday the importance of the summit was being overshadowed by the controversy over Putin’s attendance and possible arrest if the country executes the warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier this year.
“We have run into a danger of equating the summit to one country that is facing particular challenges with respect to the ICC. The president is very determined to host a very successful Brics summit,” he said.
“There is nothing in the president’s view that will overshadow the summit and its significance and the president will not allow anything to undermine the intended objectives of the summit.
“All other issues that may seem to threaten this summit will be addressed and resolved prior to the summit in order for South Africa to host a successful and a memorable Brics summit.”
There are engagements at various levels to find a resolution to the matter which Magwenya said was “quite complex” for South Africa.
Ramaphosa appoints interministerial committee to manage Putin, ICC saga
