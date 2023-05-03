×

When firearm went off everyone was 'shocked' then dispersed – Thwala testifies

'I might have heard a second gun shot...'

By Jeanette Chabalala - 03 May 2023 - 12:51
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Mthokozisi Thwala, the second eyewitness who testified in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, has given details about the moment the soccer star was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.  

Thwala was testifying for a second day in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. He told the court about the scuffle between Meyiwa and the first intruder, saying the firearm was “quick” and moments later a shot went off.  

Thwala said the shooting happened in the kitchen close to the sink but added he didn't see who shot the firearm.

LIVE BLOG | Day 2 of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

The trial is expected to run from May 2 to May 26 and to reconvene again from June 5 to June 15.
News
4 hours ago

Thwala added that when the firearm went off everyone got a “huge shock” and quickly dispersed.

“Christian [Kelly Khumalo's son] who was standing next to me ran towards the sitting room,” he said.  

Thwala said he ran outside the door and out of the gate.  

“I might have heard a second gun shot, I can't be sure because the first one freaked me out.”  

He said as he ran and the second intruder who was holding a sharp object chased him. 

The trial continues. 

