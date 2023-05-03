Mthokozisi Thwala, the second eyewitness who testified in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, has given details about the moment the soccer star was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
Thwala was testifying for a second day in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. He told the court about the scuffle between Meyiwa and the first intruder, saying the firearm was “quick” and moments later a shot went off.
Thwala said the shooting happened in the kitchen close to the sink but added he didn't see who shot the firearm.
When firearm went off everyone was 'shocked' then dispersed – Thwala testifies
'I might have heard a second gun shot...'
Image: Antonio Muchave
LIVE BLOG | Day 2 of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial
Thwala added that when the firearm went off everyone got a “huge shock” and quickly dispersed.
“Christian [Kelly Khumalo's son] who was standing next to me ran towards the sitting room,” he said.
Thwala said he ran outside the door and out of the gate.
“I might have heard a second gun shot, I can't be sure because the first one freaked me out.”
He said as he ran and the second intruder who was holding a sharp object chased him.
The trial continues.
Meyiwa fought hard with first intruder, witness tells court
Kelly Khumalo’s son saw scuffle with Senzo Meyiwa’s killers: witness
Meyiwa murder trial resumes after six-month postponement
