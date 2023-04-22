×

South Africa

Traditional healers organisation condemns killing and mutilation of Soweto boys

22 April 2023 - 10:40
Distraught family members and residents react as a forensic pathology team removes the body of a six-year-old in White City, Soweto. Two children, aged five and six, were found mutilated this week after going missing.
Image: Alaister Russell

The African Traditional Medicine Programme (ATMP) in Gauteng has condemned muti killings after two boys, aged five and six were found murdered in Soweto this week.

“We are traditional health practitioners and not killers. We are fully aware of people doing criminal acts in the name of our sector. We wish to categorically state that we are distancing ourselves from such individuals and acts.

“We as the provincial sector leaders fully commit to formulating strong relations and co-operation with all relevant government departments and stakeholders. We equally accept the responsibility of ensuring public safety and education. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the two boys,” said the ATMP.

The children's bodies were discovered early on Thursday by residents.

One was discovered in White City, while the other was found later in Rockville.

“We can never afford to be silent while such criminal acts are being executed in our name. We, therefore, want to assure the public that our commitment to identify these criminals shall never stop.

“These criminals might dress like us, be among us, seem to behave like us of which they will never be part of us. It is clear to us as the sector that these criminals are only interested in financial gains, sector assassination, and leaving our sector in disrepute,” said the ATMP.

TimesLIVE

