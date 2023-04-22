KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has ordered a full-scale investigation into the rollout of the national school nutrition programme after reports of inadequate food supply in some schools in the province.
The investigation will cast its net to include probing the food distribution model and quality of the food supplied to 5,444 schools that are recipients of the programme across the province. The probe will establish the extent of the interruptions and produce a comprehensive report on the status of the rollout and management of the programme.
“Our aim is to ensure that all 2.4-million learners in quintiles 1-3, and some quintile 4 and 5 schools, continue to be provided with balanced nutritious meals daily. The grant allocation for the 2023/2024 financial year amounts to R2.1bn, which demonstrates our commitment as a government to ensure that children in schools do not go hungry,” she said.
Several schools from districts including uMgungundlovu, iLembe, Amajuba and King Cetshwayo were affected on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
“We need to understand the reasons for the glitches in the system so that necessary interventions are implemented with immediate effect. There will be consequence management after the conclusion of all investigations where there is evidence of wrongdoing.” said Dube-Ncube.
TimesLIVE
KZN premier orders full-scale probe into school feeding scheme glitches
Image: Nigel Louw
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has ordered a full-scale investigation into the rollout of the national school nutrition programme after reports of inadequate food supply in some schools in the province.
The investigation will cast its net to include probing the food distribution model and quality of the food supplied to 5,444 schools that are recipients of the programme across the province. The probe will establish the extent of the interruptions and produce a comprehensive report on the status of the rollout and management of the programme.
“Our aim is to ensure that all 2.4-million learners in quintiles 1-3, and some quintile 4 and 5 schools, continue to be provided with balanced nutritious meals daily. The grant allocation for the 2023/2024 financial year amounts to R2.1bn, which demonstrates our commitment as a government to ensure that children in schools do not go hungry,” she said.
Several schools from districts including uMgungundlovu, iLembe, Amajuba and King Cetshwayo were affected on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
“We need to understand the reasons for the glitches in the system so that necessary interventions are implemented with immediate effect. There will be consequence management after the conclusion of all investigations where there is evidence of wrongdoing.” said Dube-Ncube.
TimesLIVE
Feeding scheme starved of payment
Schools feeding scheme pupils face hunger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos