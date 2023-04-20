Residents of White City, Soweto, have described the frantic search for two young boys whose mutilated bodies were found in different locations on Thursday morning.
The bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were found on Thursday morning just 1.4km apart in Rockville and White City respectively by stunned residents after a nearly 24-hour search.
Police said the two boys were reported missing at Moroka police station.
“A search team involving all relevant stakeholders, including search and rescue, was activated. This morning the lifeless bodies of the kids were found mutilated. One was discovered in White City, while the other was discovered later in Rockville,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.
Mofolo South and White City community policing forum chairperson Melusi Hlatshwayo told TimesLIVE how the frantic search for the duo ensued.
“In the morning, we patrolled knowing that there were three kids that were lost from Wednesday night just after load-shedding [about 8pm]. It was actually three kids and they stay on the same street.
Shock and anger as mutilated bodies of two boys discovered in Soweto
Two children found dead in Soweto, police on both scenes: councillor
“Our mission in the morning was to go looking for those kids and we did exactly that. We found them this morning. The first one that was found was the one in White City. His throat was cut, his private parts were cut. He was found by one of the community members who informed the patrollers.”
The discovery was then reported to police. The search then intensified for Zulu in both Mofolo and White City and he was later found on the outskirts of Thokoza Park in Rockville.
The third child was reportedly found on Wednesday night unharmed.
Zulu was found with his face mutilated and without his private parts.
“The condition that we found this one here [Zulu] ... we found him lying and then his throat was cut, his [private] part was taken and his face was also cut. They removed his nose and mouth,” he said.
Shocked and angry Rockville and White City residents gathered at both crime scenes, where they called for justice for the two boys and vented their frustration at the impact the power cuts have on children’s safety in the area.
