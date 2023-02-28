×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Gerhard Ackerman who is accused of operating child sex abuse syndicate takes stand

28 February 2023 - 12:11
Kayleen Morgan Multimedia Journalist

Gerhard Ackerman, the 52-year-old man accused of running a sex abuse ring, is on the stand at the Johannesburg high court.

On Monday Ackerman revoked his right to remain silent when he made admissions to the court. He took to the stand, where he is giving his version of events.

Ackerman is accused of 738 counts of charges including rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation. 

One of his “clients” was co-accused human rights lawyer Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide while out on bail in 2022.

TimesLIVE

Child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman says he trained over 70 boys on how to give sexual massages

One of the boys was 17 or 18. He suggested why don’t we start a business from the flat. I said ‘what business’ and he said the massage business. I ...
News
6 hours ago

Sex-ring accused Ackerman acquitted on two of 740 charges

Gerhard Ackerman has been acquitted on two charges of rape among the 740 charges related to the alleged child sex ring.
News
21 hours ago

Child sex ring trial: Ackerman reprimanded for outburst in court

The Johannesburg high court repremanded Andre Gerhard Ackerman on Thursday for an outburst as a police officer was testifying.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...