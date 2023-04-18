Mayor Maimane sorry as Madibeng council returns R146m to Treasury
FF+, Cosatu say grant would've help with service delivery
Madibeng municipal mayor Douglas Maimane blames his officials for the municipality losing out on R146m grant funding.
The municipality is one of nine in North West that are returning over R340m to National Treasury for underspending. The others municipalities are the City of Matlosana, Ruth Mompati, Rustenburg, Moses Kotane, JB Marks, Ratlou, Ditsobotla and Mamusa...
