City risks being placed under Section (139) of the constitution

Clock ticking for Tshwane to pass adjustment budget

15 March 2023 - 08:28
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The City of Tshwane is racing against time to pass its adjustment budget, which will determine how much more residents will pay in rates and taxes.

The embattled municipality has already missed the National Treasury’s deadline but was given an extension until the end of the month for the council to discuss and adopt the proposed changes. ..

