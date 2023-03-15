City risks being placed under Section (139) of the constitution
Clock ticking for Tshwane to pass adjustment budget
The City of Tshwane is racing against time to pass its adjustment budget, which will determine how much more residents will pay in rates and taxes.
The embattled municipality has already missed the National Treasury’s deadline but was given an extension until the end of the month for the council to discuss and adopt the proposed changes. ..
City risks being placed under Section (139) of the constitution
Clock ticking for Tshwane to pass adjustment budget
The City of Tshwane is racing against time to pass its adjustment budget, which will determine how much more residents will pay in rates and taxes.
The embattled municipality has already missed the National Treasury’s deadline but was given an extension until the end of the month for the council to discuss and adopt the proposed changes. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos