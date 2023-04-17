Officer had no case connected to accused
Detective nabbed after foiled bid to book prisoner out
By Sowetan Reporter - 17 April 2023 - 10:24
A 34-year-old detective is expected to appear in court on Monday for trying to book out a businessman from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the cop was arrested for defeating the ends of justice after it was found that he had no case in connection with businessman Frank Buyanga...
Officer had no case connected to accused
Detective nabbed after foiled bid to book prisoner out
A 34-year-old detective is expected to appear in court on Monday for trying to book out a businessman from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the cop was arrested for defeating the ends of justice after it was found that he had no case in connection with businessman Frank Buyanga...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos