Entertainment

Politicisation of funding agencies stifles voices

Atmosphere of fear permeates arts and culture sector

17 April 2023 - 10:18

Arts and cultural workers fear being blacklisted and denied financial support by funding agencies for speaking out about maladministration in the sector, a new study has found. 

The research, called The State of Free Expression in the South African Cultural Sector, conducted by Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), highlights the frustrations of cultural workers about a possible backlash or loss of funding for speaking out against arts funding agencies and concerns about the political control. ..

