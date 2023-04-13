The couple, who were living in Cape Town, had dual UK and South African citizenship.
Bulelani Mazomba, representing Del Vecchio and Patel, brought an application before judge Esther Steyn, saying Patel was unwell and had complained of chest pains and a sore throat.
Mazomba applied for the matter to be adjourned to Monday to allow Patel to consult a doctor on Friday.
“She has told me she is feeling the pain and is unwell,” said Mazomba.
The state didn't oppose the application and the matter was adjourned to Monday.
On his way from the dock to the prison grille, Del Vecchio flashed a big smile at media.
There is strict access to the courtroom which is guarded by the police special task force. Only legal teams and media are allowed inside.
Del Vecchio is also charged with malicious damage to property related to R23m in damages caused to sugar cane fields belonging to Tongaat Hulett in September 2017 in a fire.
The Saunders' went missing on February 10 2018 while near Ngoye Forest in northern KwaZulu-Natal and their bodies were later discovered washed up at a stream.
They were believed to have been murdered and flung off a bridge into the crocodile-infested Tugela River.
Botanist double murder trial postponed to Monday as accused falls ill
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN
The murder trial of three people who allegedly murdered two British/South African botanists and were believed to be linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (IS) was postponed to Monday after one of the accused reported chest pains.
Three accused, Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, appeared in the Durban high court on Thursday.
They are charged with the kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder of Rodney Charles Saunders, 74, and his wife Dr Rachel May Saunders, 63, in February 2018 in the Eshowe area.
Witnesses 'vanish' so Gardee murder accused walk
The couple, who were living in Cape Town, had dual UK and South African citizenship.
Bulelani Mazomba, representing Del Vecchio and Patel, brought an application before judge Esther Steyn, saying Patel was unwell and had complained of chest pains and a sore throat.
Mazomba applied for the matter to be adjourned to Monday to allow Patel to consult a doctor on Friday.
“She has told me she is feeling the pain and is unwell,” said Mazomba.
The state didn't oppose the application and the matter was adjourned to Monday.
On his way from the dock to the prison grille, Del Vecchio flashed a big smile at media.
There is strict access to the courtroom which is guarded by the police special task force. Only legal teams and media are allowed inside.
Del Vecchio is also charged with malicious damage to property related to R23m in damages caused to sugar cane fields belonging to Tongaat Hulett in September 2017 in a fire.
The Saunders' went missing on February 10 2018 while near Ngoye Forest in northern KwaZulu-Natal and their bodies were later discovered washed up at a stream.
They were believed to have been murdered and flung off a bridge into the crocodile-infested Tugela River.
Egyptian businessmen bust for ‘kidnap and murder of their business partner’
Five days later, Del Vecchio and Patel were arrested at their homestead in the Endlovini area, close to Ngoye Forest.
Police carried out bags of evidence, including explosive devices, during the raid on their home.
Initial charges included terror financing; collecting and/or possessing a document or item connected to terrorist activity; soliciting or providing support for a terrorist organisation, namely IS; and planning or preparing to carry out terrorist attacks in South Africa.
These charges were originally outlined in the draft provisional indictment against the trio, but were excluded in an amended indictment before their trial.
The trial resumed on Tuesday before Steyn after the previous judge Sharmaine Bolton recused herself.
Her recusal followed after it was brought to her attention she had also presided over a preservation application brought by the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit against Del Vecchio and his spouse.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state led evidence from a Tongaat Hulett representative who testified about the fire damage to their sugarcane fields.
The trial resumes on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos