'Please don't kill me; take the money and I will send more'
Widow of slain chief pleads in vain for her life
“Please don't kill me, I have very young children. Take money. I can transfer you some money now.”
These are the words of the wife of slain Mpumalanga chief, Clyde Mnisi, as she begged her murderers to spare her life, moments before they shot her twice in the head in her home in Culcatta, Bushbuckridge, in the wee hours of Tuesday...
