×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Federal council chairperson Zille also gets second term

Steenhuisen beats Phalatse to return as DA leader

By Nomazima Nkosi - 02 April 2023 - 16:37
DA leader John Steenhuisen being ushered to the stage by his supporters to deliver the party's state of incumbernt federal leaderat Gallagher Convention Centre Midrand, Johannesburg.
IMGL0029 DA leader John Steenhuisen being ushered to the stage by his supporters to deliver the party's state of incumbernt federal leaderat Gallagher Convention Centre Midrand, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DA leader John Steenhuisen has secured a second term as party leader after beating his opponent Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Alongside Steenhuisen, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also returns for a second term after being nominated unopposed.

As congress presiding officer Greg Krumbock read out the results, delegates at the Gallagher Convention Center in Midrand chanted “John! John! John!” just before he read out the results.

Krumbock announced Steenhuisen as the winner before he emerged from the back of the stage to huge applause as well as fireworks.

Elected for the deputy federal council chairs are: Ashor Sarupen, Annelie Lotriet and Thomas Walters.

Deputy federal chairs are: Cape Town mayor JP Smith, Solly Malatsi and Anton Bredell.

Federal chair Ivan Meyer returns to his post and Dion George returns as federal finance chairperson.

nkosin@sowetan.co.za

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...