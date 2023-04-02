DA leader John Steenhuisen has secured a second term as party leader after beating his opponent Dr Mpho Phalatse.
Alongside Steenhuisen, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also returns for a second term after being nominated unopposed.
As congress presiding officer Greg Krumbock read out the results, delegates at the Gallagher Convention Center in Midrand chanted “John! John! John!” just before he read out the results.
Krumbock announced Steenhuisen as the winner before he emerged from the back of the stage to huge applause as well as fireworks.
Elected for the deputy federal council chairs are: Ashor Sarupen, Annelie Lotriet and Thomas Walters.
Deputy federal chairs are: Cape Town mayor JP Smith, Solly Malatsi and Anton Bredell.
Federal chair Ivan Meyer returns to his post and Dion George returns as federal finance chairperson.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
Federal council chairperson Zille also gets second term
Steenhuisen beats Phalatse to return as DA leader
Image: Veli Nhlapo
DA leader John Steenhuisen has secured a second term as party leader after beating his opponent Dr Mpho Phalatse.
Alongside Steenhuisen, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille also returns for a second term after being nominated unopposed.
As congress presiding officer Greg Krumbock read out the results, delegates at the Gallagher Convention Center in Midrand chanted “John! John! John!” just before he read out the results.
Krumbock announced Steenhuisen as the winner before he emerged from the back of the stage to huge applause as well as fireworks.
Elected for the deputy federal council chairs are: Ashor Sarupen, Annelie Lotriet and Thomas Walters.
Deputy federal chairs are: Cape Town mayor JP Smith, Solly Malatsi and Anton Bredell.
Federal chair Ivan Meyer returns to his post and Dion George returns as federal finance chairperson.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos