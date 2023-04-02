John Steenhuisen who is seeking a second term and his opponent Dr Mpho Phalatse went head to head on Saturday as they gave motivating statements at the congress.
Steenhuisen said the DA had come out stronger from the 2021 local government elections, despite having dropped in numbers.
He said the DA was now on track for a record results in 2024 and would work hard to bring the ANC under 50%.
"We are now 12% behind the ANC in some of the polling,” Steenhuisen said.
"We are on track because of the hard work that all our members and public representatives have put in. We have moved past infighting and ideological drift, and we are not anchored in our values and fight for the people of South Africa. Now, its time to finish what we started. Its time to get into national government in 2024," he said.
Steenhuisen committed to unseating the ANC, ending rolling power outages, only communicating on issues affecting residents as well as devolving more power to provinces and local governments.
"It's time for the DA to ascend to national government as well as provincial government and that's why this is one of our priorities," he said.
DA leadership race: Steenhuisen and Phalatse deliver motivating statements
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
John Steenhuisen who is seeking a second term and his opponent Dr Mpho Phalatse went head to head on Saturday as they gave motivating statements at the congress.
Steenhuisen said the DA had come out stronger from the 2021 local government elections, despite having dropped in numbers.
He said the DA was now on track for a record results in 2024 and would work hard to bring the ANC under 50%.
"We are now 12% behind the ANC in some of the polling,” Steenhuisen said.
"We are on track because of the hard work that all our members and public representatives have put in. We have moved past infighting and ideological drift, and we are not anchored in our values and fight for the people of South Africa. Now, its time to finish what we started. Its time to get into national government in 2024," he said.
Steenhuisen committed to unseating the ANC, ending rolling power outages, only communicating on issues affecting residents as well as devolving more power to provinces and local governments.
"It's time for the DA to ascend to national government as well as provincial government and that's why this is one of our priorities," he said.
DA congress rejects deputy leader position, again
Former Johannesburg mayor Phalatse said it was time for the DA to face the truth about the party experiencing negative growth.
"Between the 2016 and 2021 local government elections, our party lost more than 1.4 million votes. A total of 285 of our councillors lost their positions as elected public representatives in communities.
"This is not because our brand is inferior but it is because of a trust deficit that exists between us and the electorate. This is what stands between us and our chances of becoming a national government," she said.
Phalatse said the congress which started on Friday was "an opportune moment for us to be bold, to once and for all, address this challenge".
"Some critics ask me, Is it not too soon? I want to state categorically here without any fear of contradiction.
"It is not the length of time in a party that determines one’s effectiveness. It is not the number of years that counts. It is about capability, experience and qualifications.
"Our country has entered a phase of coalition governance. We need leaders with experience in both politics and governance to keep our governments afloat and protect them from avoidable instability," Phalatse said.
nkosin@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos