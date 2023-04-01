Meyer saidthe DA would also show South Africans that it is ready to solve the country’s electricity crisis.
He said life under the ANC had been miserable and this was caused by a failed, corrupt and mafia-run state.
“Under the ANC South Africa is permanently in a state of crisis. In politics you don’t waste a good crisis,” he said.
In dramatic fashion, just moments before the party’s chief whip in parliament Siviwe Gwarube delivered her speech, , lights at the Gallagher Convention Center in Midrand, Johannesburg, went off with many thinking there was a blackout.
However, the floating screens hovering above were filled with burning candles, a clear depiction of the country’s energy crisis.
Gwarube described the ANC as a relic of the past and not disinterested in the liberation of the people of the country.
“As we speak, the country is languishing in perpetual blackouts due to the broken Eskom that was looted and brought to its knees by ANC cadres. Small businesses are shutting their doors sending more people into the unemployment queues; hospitals cannot save the lives due to blackouts; continuous power cuts have started to affect the provision of water – a basic human right.
“No business can thrive in this environment. No business can provide much -needed jobs in the current climate in South Africa. The dream of a better life has turned into a nightmare,” Gwarube said.
DA's notice to ANC: Pack up and go or face electoral defeat in 2024
The DA says this weekend's congress which will elect new leadership was the DA's notice to the ANC that it would end its rule in the 2024 national general elections in 2024.
Delivering the opening remarks, DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer said South Africans would take to the polls in 2024 to put an end to ANC rule.
Addressing 2,000 delegates, Meyer said, “This congress now serves notice to the ANC to pack up and go or face an electoral defeat in 2024.
“This congress is thus giving notice that the ANC is the outgoing government in South Africa. This congress further gives notice that the DA will lead a new coalition government in the Union Buildings in 2024,” Meyer said to loud cheers from the delegates.
