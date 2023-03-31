×

South Africa

Criminals waging war against NPA – Batohi

Prosecutions graduates urged to be fearless

31 March 2023 - 07:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi says criminals have ramped up their attacks against the institution.

She said there were people on trial who were accusing the National Prosecuting Authority of  being used as a weapon to discredit their political and business aspirations...

