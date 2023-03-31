Criminals waging war against NPA – Batohi
Prosecutions graduates urged to be fearless
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi says criminals have ramped up their attacks against the institution.
She said there were people on trial who were accusing the National Prosecuting Authority of being used as a weapon to discredit their political and business aspirations...
Criminals waging war against NPA – Batohi
Prosecutions graduates urged to be fearless
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi says criminals have ramped up their attacks against the institution.
She said there were people on trial who were accusing the National Prosecuting Authority of being used as a weapon to discredit their political and business aspirations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos