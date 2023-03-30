×

South Africa

Six arrested for R34.7m defrauded from municipality

Former municipal manager and others claimed for work not done

31 March 2023 - 07:00
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

For a number of years, a syndicate submitted fraudulent invoices for work not done, walking away with R34.7m at Mpumalanga’s Pixley ka Isaka Seme local municipality.

On ThursYesterday, two years after the Hawks started investigating the fraudulent activities, six people were arrested early in the morning and appeared in the Volksrust magistrate’s court in connection with the crimes...

