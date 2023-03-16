ActionSA lays bribery charges, alleges vote-buying in Tshwane

“Given that it has emerged that Dr Makwarela appears to have falsified documents to unlawfully remain in office, we are not surprised that inducements are alleged to have been offered to install him as executive mayor in the first place,” said Beaumont.

ActionSA PR councillor and former human settlements MMC Kgosietsile Kgosiemang said he was approached by a DoP councillor at a shisanyama (restaurant) in Centurion and offered more than R1m to defy the DA multiparty caucus decision to back Cilliers Brink and instead vote for Makwarela.

“Two people were sent to me by one of the councillors in the city. The reward was quite lucrative. They said they could give the salary equivalent until the end of the term. The estimate of that is more than a million rand, or way more. I'm not sure if it was in cash.

“I thought they were bluffing, and that's when they made a call to the councillor and told him they had briefed me, but I didn't really believe it. The councillor on the other end of the phone confirmed. I told them I would toe the party line and would not entertain any of this. They told me to sleep on it and they'd call me. The phone call never came,” said Kgosiemang.