World

Taiwan president, leaving for US, says pressure won't be a deterrent

By Fabian Hamacher - 29 March 2023 - 09:27
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.
Image: Tyrone Siu/Reuters/ File photo

External pressure will not stop our determination to go out into the world, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday before leaving for the US and Central America.

“We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke,” she said at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan.

“Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone.”

Reuters

Taiwan says five Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft ...
News
7 months ago

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid China tensions

A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level ...
News
7 months ago

