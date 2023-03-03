×

South Africa

Joburg’s metro centre evacuated after fire breaks out on ground floor

03 March 2023 - 11:11
A fire broke out on the ground floor of the Johannesburg Cty Council building on Friday.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The City of Johannesburg's emergency services department has confirmed it evacuated the city's metro centre after a fire broke out on Friday morning.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire was reported shortly before 8am on the council building's ground floor.

“Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. We are evacuating the building. EMS technicians are ventilating the building and are investigating what happened,” she said. 

The city's group corporate and shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku confirmed the fire and said the blaze had been safely contained.

“We have agreed, together with management, that today we will not allow employees into the building. They will be permitted to work from home so we are comfortable smoke is cleared in the building.”

Masuku said there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

TimesLIVE

