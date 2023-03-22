×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mbalula briefs media on political developments

By TimesLIVE - 22 March 2023 - 11:39

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday brief the media on the country's political developments from the party's perspective.

Major events that took place recently include the EFF's national shutdown on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...