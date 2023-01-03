×

South Africa

Bather saved from drowning at unprotected KZN beach

03 January 2023 - 12:06
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Medi Response team responded to a drowning in progress at Salmon Bay, Ballito on Monday.
Image: Medi Response

Quick thinking by a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a bather in distress at an unprotected KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach.

Medi Response said the incident took place on Monday afternoon at Salmon Bay, Ballito.

A search and rescue team and municipal lifeguards were dispatched after receiving a report of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival it was established that a member of the public had used a pink National Sea Rescue Institute lifebuoy to assist a bather in distress at the unprotected beach.

“The bather was assessed by paramedics and found to be stable, and refused hospital treatment.”

The search and rescue team was again dispatched to Salmon Bay  on Tuesday after a vessel overturned.

“Both crew and skipper were assisted to shore and sustained no injuries. The vessel was recovered.”

TimesLIVE

