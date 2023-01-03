Quick thinking by a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a bather in distress at an unprotected KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach.
Medi Response said the incident took place on Monday afternoon at Salmon Bay, Ballito.
A search and rescue team and municipal lifeguards were dispatched after receiving a report of a drowning in progress.
“On arrival it was established that a member of the public had used a pink National Sea Rescue Institute lifebuoy to assist a bather in distress at the unprotected beach.
“The bather was assessed by paramedics and found to be stable, and refused hospital treatment.”
The search and rescue team was again dispatched to Salmon Bay on Tuesday after a vessel overturned.
“Both crew and skipper were assisted to shore and sustained no injuries. The vessel was recovered.”
TimesLIVE
Bather saved from drowning at unprotected KZN beach
Image: Medi Response
Quick thinking by a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a bather in distress at an unprotected KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach.
Medi Response said the incident took place on Monday afternoon at Salmon Bay, Ballito.
A search and rescue team and municipal lifeguards were dispatched after receiving a report of a drowning in progress.
“On arrival it was established that a member of the public had used a pink National Sea Rescue Institute lifebuoy to assist a bather in distress at the unprotected beach.
“The bather was assessed by paramedics and found to be stable, and refused hospital treatment.”
The search and rescue team was again dispatched to Salmon Bay on Tuesday after a vessel overturned.
“Both crew and skipper were assisted to shore and sustained no injuries. The vessel was recovered.”
TimesLIVE
Rip currents claim life of bather at Port Alfred
Bathers and anglers cautioned about strong rip currents with full moon
NSRI appeals to public to take care around water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos