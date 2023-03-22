Last month the matter was postponed because state prosecutor Adv Johan Badenhorst said the probation officers needed more time to interview Hlabangwane, his family and the victim’s family before submitting their reports for the pre-sentencing proceedings.
The state is expected to call one witness to testify during the pre-sentencing proceedings, while the defence is also expected to call a witness for mitigation of Hlabangwane’s sentence.
In January, Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse.
Accused pleaded guilty to killing, dismembering ex-girlfriend's body
Absent judge extends delays to Hlabangwane's sentencing
Image: Alaister Russell
The sentencing proceedings of convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane hit a snag on Wednesday after they were postponed for the second time due to the unavailability of the judge.
The matter was scheduled to resume in the high court sitting at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni to allow the probation officers to present their reports.
The matter was postponed to Thursday because judge Cassim Moosa was not available.
Girlfriend killer Hlabangwane to wait another month before knowing his fate
Last month the matter was postponed because state prosecutor Adv Johan Badenhorst said the probation officers needed more time to interview Hlabangwane, his family and the victim’s family before submitting their reports for the pre-sentencing proceedings.
The state is expected to call one witness to testify during the pre-sentencing proceedings, while the defence is also expected to call a witness for mitigation of Hlabangwane’s sentence.
In January, Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse.
Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of murdering girlfriend Tshepang Pitse
Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after body parts of his ex-girlfriend Tshepang Pitse were discovered inside his fridge at his home in Soweto. The discovery was made by his then new girlfriend, who alerted neighbours and the police.
He pleaded guilty to planning and killing Pitse and thereafter dismembering her body.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos