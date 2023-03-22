×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Accused pleaded guilty to killing, dismembering ex-girlfriend's body

Absent judge extends delays to Hlabangwane's sentencing

22 March 2023 - 13:20
Mpho Koka Journalist
Convicted murderer, Flavio Hlabangwane.
Convicted murderer, Flavio Hlabangwane.
Image: Alaister Russell

The sentencing proceedings of convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane hit a snag on Wednesday after they were postponed for the second time due to the unavailability of the judge.  

The matter was scheduled to resume in the high court sitting at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni to allow the probation officers to present their reports. 

The matter was postponed to Thursday because judge Cassim Moosa was not available.   

Girlfriend killer Hlabangwane to wait another month before knowing his fate

The sentencing proceedings of convicted murderer Flavio Hlabangwane have been postponed to March in order to allow for the probation officers more ...
News
1 month ago

Last month the matter was postponed because state prosecutor Adv Johan Badenhorst said the probation officers needed more time to interview Hlabangwane, his family and the victim’s family before submitting their reports for the pre-sentencing proceedings.  

The state is expected to call one witness to testify during the pre-sentencing proceedings, while the defence is also expected to call a witness for mitigation of Hlabangwane’s sentence. 

In January, Hlabangwane was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse. 

Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of murdering girlfriend Tshepang Pitse

Flavio Hlabangwane was on Tuesday found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse by the Johannesburg high ...
News
1 month ago

Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after body parts of his ex-girlfriend Tshepang Pitse were discovered inside his fridge at his home in Soweto. The discovery was made by his then new girlfriend, who alerted neighbours and the police. 

He pleaded guilty to planning and killing Pitse and thereafter dismembering her body.

kokam@sowetan.co.za 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...