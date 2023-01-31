×

South Africa

Flavio Hlabangwane found guilty of murdering girlfriend Tshepang Pitse

31 January 2023 - 15:01
Flavio Hlabangwane was arrested in November 2021 after body parts were found in his fridge.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Flavio Hlabangwane was on Tuesday found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse by the Johannesburg high court. 

Hlabangwane confessed to killing his girlfriend and cousin Tshepang Pitse, saying he plotted to do so after discovering she had been unfaithful to him. 

He told the court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, that the murder, dismembering and discarding of her body parts took place between November 1 and 13 2021.

Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa said it was clear from his admissions that Hlabangwane admitted to murder, defeating or obstructing the ends of justice and violating a corpse. 

The matter was postponed to February 10 for pre-sentencing reports and sentencing.

TimesLIVE

