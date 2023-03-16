“Disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in South Africa. We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like in South Africa,” says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“We are a constitutional democracy. Yesterday [Wednesday], we had a meeting of our national security council and we discussed this and the security forces of our country are going to defend our people,” said Ramaphosa during a media briefing after a state visit by his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Union Buildings on Thursday.
“They are going to make sure that intimidation, anarchy and disorder does not prevail. But those who want to protest, by all means, you protest peacefully. But if you are going to restrict the rights of other people, if you are going to coerce them, if you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence, our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa.”
WATCH | 'Security forces stand ready' — Ramaphosa responds to Malema's 'national shutdown' threats
This after EFF leader Julius Malema held a press briefing on Wednesday calling for “fighters” to give back “times two” what they get, leaving many wondering what will transpire during the planned protest on March 20.
Ramaphosa was asked what his comments were about Malema's press briefing.
“We will not allow anarchy and disorder to prevail in this country and against the people of South Africa. That will not be allowed. So we will see what happens. But then again, it's interesting that Monday is a long weekend. Many of our people will probably be travelling to their homes and we expect there will be full order and harmony in our country. But security forces stand ready to defend the people of South Africa,” he said.
