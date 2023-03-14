All municipal services will be available as employees are expected to report for duty, said the city.
Security measures in place in eThekwini ahead of national shutdown
The eThekwini municipality has put security personnel on high alert ahead of the EFF’s national shutdown planned for Monday.
This comes after the opposition party warned businesses to close their doors to limit the risks of being looted.
The party’s “mother of all shutdowns” is a tactic in which they will call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city will leave nothing to chance if the national shutdown gains traction.
Kaunda was speaking at a meeting of the city’s executive committee on Tuesday.
He said metro police were meeting with their police service counterparts to come up with a comprehensive security plan to prevent violence and ensure the public and businesses feel safe.
All municipal services will be available as employees are expected to report for duty, said the city.
Kaunda said city leadership has been assured by the EFF the shutdown will be peaceful and there will be no disruptions.
“This city recently emerged from consecutive calamities that battered its economy and that of the country. Under no circumstances will we allow the shutdown of economic activities, no matter the gravity of the grievances.
“While peaceful protests are allowed, we have a responsibility to protect those who are not part of the shutdown, and it is their right to be protected. Those protesting must do so within the ambit of the law. Anyone undermining the authority of the state shall face the full might of the law and we will not relent in this regard,” said Kaunda.
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for angry and frustrated South Africans from all walks of life to take to the streets on Monday.
In a video shared on social media, Malema pleaded with everyone unemployed and concerned about load-shedding, crime, corruption and gender-based violence to join the shutdown to show their dissatisfaction.
