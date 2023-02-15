While Deputy President David Mabuza's resignation has been put on ice, EFF president Julius Malema has lobbied him to join his party’s national shutdown protest next month.
During the state of the nation address (Sona) debate on Tuesday in parliament, Malema told Mabuza the ANC did not care about him and he should join the EFF's national shutdown protest against the government on March 20.
The party is protesting against load-shedding and other service delivery issues.
“Once you have resigned and you are convinced by a faction to stay, the conscience is gone, because the conscience is the one that wrote the letter. No amount of factionalism can bring back that conscience.
“I don’t know what the former deputy president is doing here [parliament]. They don’t want you, stop pretending that they want you.”
Malema said Mabuza should instead join the EFF protest from his home province, Mpumalanga.
“Mabuza, please join the streets in Mpumalanga,” he said.
'They don’t want you, stop pretending' — Malema calls on Mabuza to join EFF national shutdown
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Earlier this month, Mabuza resigned as deputy president after he was not elected as the ANC's deputy president at its 55th national elective conference in December.
Paul Mashatile, the party's new deputy president, was anticipated to become the country’s second-in-command.
Ramaphosa asked that Mabuza’s resignation be delayed until “modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised”.
“Deputy president Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party's leadership elections in December 2022. However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” said the Presidency.
‘No-one can survive on R350 or R450 per month’: Malema reiterates call to increase social grant
Mapisa-Nqakula insists she did not call the red berets 'animals'
Mabuza said he agreed with Ramaphosa that he should step down to allow Mashatile to take over.
“I have spoken to the president and told him I am stepping down. So I must also tell you, because this is my home, so that you are not surprised. You must hear it from me, not from anyone else,” Mabuza said.
“Very soon the president will make that announcement that Mabuza has resigned. He and I have agreed,” he said.
Mabuza said he had always maintained he would respect Ramaphosa and his office, which he believes he has done.
“I made a promise to you that I will respect the president until I leave office, so I am out and I hope those who remain in government will respect him,” he said.
LISTEN | Bheki Cele plotted to kill EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, claims Malema
