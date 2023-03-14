Dignity of patients, well-being of healthcare workers non-existent at Rahima Moosa Hospital – report

''The allegation that the health and dignity of patients, and the well-being of healthcare workers is severely compromised was substantiated and confirmed,'' said Makgoba.
Another finding was that the hospital's aging infrastructure and sewage reticulation system are falling, leading to pipe spillages and toilet blockages.
''There does not appear to be ongoing maintenance of the hospital infrastructure, despite the allocation of the budget, personnel and the apparent need," read the report.
The report also found that the hospital's laboratory and blood services do not operate 24 hours a day, negatively affecting its provision of high-risk specialist obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatric and surgical services.
The report recommended that a suitable and permanent CEO be appointed for the hospital as a matter of priority within three months.
The report also recommended that the premier should ensure that Rahima Moosa is refurbished within six months.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Dirty, unsafe, pregnant women sleeping on the floor, a CEO taking 98 days off work without reason and sewage spillages all over the place.
These are some of the findings made by Health Ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba in his Report of Investigations into Allegations against Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg.
Makgoba presented the report to health minister Joe Phaahla and provincial health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko at a media briefing on Tuesday.
The investigation into the hospital was initiated after Dr Tim de Maayer from the facility wrote an open letter to the Gauteng health department depicting the bad state of the hospital.
The report found that the former CEO of Rahima Moosa Hospital was not full-time at the hospital to ensure that everything ran smoothly.
Makgoba said there was a shortfall of 27 and 71 days unaccounted for by former CEO Nozuko Mkabayi in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
