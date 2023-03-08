×

South Africa

Truck driver in court in connection with M41 multiple vehicle pile-up

08 March 2023 - 11:47
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Sithulile Siyabonga Zulu, 22, appeared in Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the multi-vehicle crash on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

Truck driver Sithulile Siyabonga Zulu appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with Monday’s 46-vehicle pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 22-year-old was charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the  matter was remanded to March 15 for bail information.

Zulu fled the scene after the truck he was driving ploughed into 46 vehicles before coming to a rest on the side of the road at 8am during peak traffic on Monday morning.

He handed himself over to police on Monday night.  

TimesLIVE

 

